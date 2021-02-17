Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy lies to Rahul Gandhi infront of crowd? Watch what happened

Image Source : PTI Congress President Rahul Gandhi interacts with fishermen community in Puducherry.

BJP National General Secretary (Independent Charge) of Goa, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, CT Ravi on Wednesday said that Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy 'lied' to Rahul Gandhi during his interaction with the people when a woman questioned the Congress-led government in the union territory.

Rahul Gandhi, who visited Puducherry on Wednesday and at a time when his party-led government is in the minority after another legislator resigned on Tuesday, was 'fooled' by Chief Minister while he was addressing a gathering, claimed BJP leader CT Ravi.

According to CT Ravi, an elderly woman from the crowd questioned the Congress government for not helping them during the cyclone. The woman spoke in the Tamil language. However, Puducherry Chief Minister, who was accompanying the former Congress chief 'lied' to Rahul Gandhi and translated that the elderly woman was thanking him for visiting them and relief work during the cyclone.

Sharing the video of the incident, CT Ravi wrote on Twitter, "...Congress leaders seem to be competing with Rahul Gandhi in telling lies! Elderly Woman in Tamil: Government did not help us during the cyclone. Puducherry CM Narayanasamy to Rahul: She is thanking me for visiting her during the cyclone and providing relief Face with tears of joy."

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi said the killing of his father Rajiv Gandhi in 1991 brought him tremendous pain but he nursed no anger or hatred towards those responsible for it.

During an interaction the Congress MP had with students of a state-run women's college here, a pupil posed,"your father was killed by the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) what are your feelings about these people? and he answered by saying violence cannot take away anything.

"I don't have anger or hatred towards anybody. Of course, I lost my father and for me it was a very difficult time," he said, adding, it was similar to having one's heart severed.

"I felt trememdous pain, but I don't feel anger, I don't feel any hatred or any anger. I forgive," he said to rounds of applause. To the next question, he said "violence cannot take away anything from you... my father is alive in me... my father is talking through me."

Gandhi interacted with students of Bharathidasan Government College for Women following a dialogue with people from the fishermen community.

