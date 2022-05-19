Rahul Gandhi flies to London to participate in 'Ideas for India' summit; Congress struggles of ideas at home

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the partys Nav Sankalp Shivir, in Udaipur. Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi is also seen.

Rahul Gandhi has left for London to address at the 'Ideas for India' conference and 'India@75' at the University of Cambridge at a time when his party is under serious crisis and witnessing the exit of leaders one after the other.

The Congress, which has been losing elections after elections, is facing leaders rout or rebellion from those who are within, calling for a complete overhaul of the party, but is the top leadership listening?

Even as the party had its 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur, Rajasthan to chalk out the strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha elections recently, which was also addressed by Rahul, many leaders are more concerned about the party's future as far as Gandhis are continuing of being its face.

It's Congress that desperately needs an 'idea'

Being ignorant of the crisis at home, Rahul Gandhi has found time to address Cambridge University on 'Ideas for India' when his own party is crying for some ideas to reform itself and overcome as a responsible opposition rather than just an obstructionist to whatever Centre does, a concern well raised by second-latest ouster Hardik Patel, former Congress Gujarat unit chief, just months ahead of the elections.

Not just Hardik Patel, another senior leader Sunil Jakhar, former Punjab Congress chief also left the party on Thursday (today) saying 'goodbye and good luck'. He joined BJP in the presence of JP Nadda.

In one of his bye-bye remarks for Congress, Jakhar said, "It (leaving Congress) was a hard decision for me. They actually broke my heart. Nation is bigger than any 'Parivarvad'. My loyalties are to my nation. PM Modi has understood & respected emotion of 'Punjabiyat'. Coming days will be good for BJP in Punjab."

And if reports are to be believed, Hardik may too be seen in the saffron fold in the coming days.

What is more embarrassing for the Congress was former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and a stalwart leader who turned fortunes for the grand-old party in previous Punjab elections, took a dig at the Congress party on the exit of Sunil Jakhar. He said, "Right man in the right party.

Congratulations to @sunilkjakhar for joining @BJP4India. Honest and upright leaders like him cannot breathe in the @INCIndia anymore."

But amid a deep-down crisis, Rahul Gandhi has found time not to look within btut outside India.

Congress media department head and general secretary Randeep Surjewala said that on May 23, Rahul Gandhi will address and interact at Cambridge University on "India at 75: The challenges and way ahead for a resilient-modern India".

Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Priyank Khadge are also in London to take part in the event.

Congress also informed that Rahul Gandhi shall speak at the "Ideas for India" conference in London and interact with the Indian diaspora on 'what the present and future holds', but he should actually worry about the 'what the present and future hold for the Congress', isn't it?

