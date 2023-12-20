Rahul Gandhi's first reaction on filming of Kalyan Banerjee's mimicry act | Video

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, Rahul Gandhi gave his first reaction on filming TMC leader's mimicry of Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in the Parliament premises saying that 150 of our MPs have been thrown out of the House but there is no discussion on that. He also questioned that media saying "thoda to news dikhadiya karo..." (show some news atleast).

"...MPs were sitting there, I shot their video. My video is on my phone. Media is showing it...Nobody has said anything...150 of our MPs have been thrown out (of the House) but there is no discussion on that in the media. There is no discussion on Adani, no discussion on Rafale, no discussion on unemployment. Our MPs are disheartened and sitting outside. But you are discussing that (mimicry)...," Rahul Gandhi said.

Speaking to media, Rahul Gandhi said, "Who disrespected and how... MPs were sitting there... I took their video, it's in my phone... Media is showing.... Modiji is saying... nobody has said anything, our 150 MPs were thrown out of the Parliament, but there is no discussion on that, there is no discussion on Adani, Rafale or unemloyment, our MPs are disturbed... show some news atleast... a little bit... it's your responsibility, and what can we do if you will totally take one line..." ("Apman kisne kiya, kaise kiya... waha MPs bethe the.. mei unka video liya... woh mere phone mei hai... media dikha raha hai... Modiji keh rahe hai... kisi ne kuch kaha nahi... humare 150 MPs ko bahar phekdiya... uspe koi discussion nahi kar raha... no Adani pe, Rafale or unemployent pe... humare MPs pareshan hai... thoda toh news dikhadiya karo... thoda sa... aapki zimmedari banti hai... ab aap totally matlab ek line pe chalenge toh kya kare.")

Rahul Gandhi was seen making a video of the performance by Banerjee who appeared to mimic the way Dhankhar walked by leaning forward and made reference to having a spine.

Slamming the Congress leader, BJP's West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh said, "INDIA alliance is showing the level of its wisdom. It is not able to digest its defeat (in the recent assembly polls). They also know that in 2024, the BJP will return to power at the Centre and Narendra Modi will be the prime minister. They are not able to digest all these things."

"So they displayed their frustration yesterday,” Singh said.

With Dhankhar's mimicry, the members of the opposition INDIA bloc showed that they can even make fun of a person who is sitting on such a high constitutional post, the BJP leader said.

"And their leader Rahul Gandhi was doing videography like a monkey. It was quite strange. We felt very sad," Singh said, adding, “I want the entire INDIA alliance to apologise to the vice president."

With inputs from PTI

