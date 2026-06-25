Rahul Gandhi files apology, expresses 'regret' in defamation case over remarks against Shivraj Chouhan's son

Jabalpur:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court, expressing regret over an allegedly defamatory remark linked to Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s son, Kartikeya Singh.

Kartikeya Singh had filed a defamation case in a Bhopal court, alleging that Rahul Gandhi named him during an election rally in Jhabua in 2018 while referring to the Panama Papers controversy, thereby damaging his reputation.

In his application, filed through his lawyer on Wednesday, Gandhi stated that his comments were not directed at Kartikeya Singh.

Following the complaint, the Bhopal court issued a summons requiring Gandhi to appear in person. He subsequently approached the High Court seeking to quash both the summons and the defamation proceedings.

The matter is scheduled to be heard by Justice Pramod Kumar Agarwal on Thursday. During the hearing, the petitioner submitted records from the lower court as directed by the High Court. Advocate Sankalp Kochhar appeared on behalf of the complainant.

About the case

The case stems from an alleged 2018 election rally speech in Jhabua, where Kartikeya Singh claims Rahul Gandhi mentioned his name while referring to the Panama Papers controversy, damaging his reputation.

The complainant filed a defamation case in a Bhopal court designated for cases involving MPs and MLAs, which led to a summons issued for Rahul Gandhi’s personal appearance. In response, Gandhi has sought to quash both the summons and the case, arguing through his counsel that his remarks were not specifically directed at Kartikeya Singh.

The high court is currently hearing the matter, with the complainant’s side submitting lower court records as part of the proceedings.