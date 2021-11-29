'Govt scared of discussion': Rahul says passage of Farm Laws Repeal Bill without discussion 'unfortunate'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday lashed out at the government for not allowing discussions on the Farm Laws Repeal Bill in the Parliament and passed it immediately. Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament after the bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Rahul said "it is unfortunate that the farm laws were repealed without discussion" and sought to know why the government was shying away from a discussion on the bill, when the opposition was supporting them.

"We had said the government will have to take back farm laws. We knew the power of 3-4 crony capitalists cannot withstand farmers' strength," he said. "This is the success of farmers, success of the country".

"It is unfortunate that the farm laws were repealed without discussion. This government is scared of holding a discussion," the former Congress president said. "Manner in which farm laws have been repealed without debate shows the government afraid of discussion," he added.

