Rahul Gandhi grilled for over 11 hours; to face ED again today in National Herald case

Rahul Gandhi, who was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for more than 11 hours on Tuesday, will appear before the probe agency again on Wednesday. The Congress leader is being grilled by the ED since Monday, in the National Herald money-laundering case. On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi arrived at the ED office at around 11:05 am, while he left at nearly 11:10 pm.

His statement was recorded in multiple sessions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). So far, Rahul Gandhi has clocked close to 21 hours of questioning by the ED investigators.

Rahul Gandhi ED case: Congress alleges 'vendetta' by BJP

The grand old party has called the agency action vendetta politics by the Centre against the opposition. Despite not being granted permission by the Delhi Police, Congress supporters and leaders held protests even on Tuesday, resulting in the detention of several party leaders and workers.

Agency sources had said on Monday that Gandhi checked the transcript of his statement minutely before submission.

Congress leaders claimed that the investigators took multiple breaks during his questioning.

The investigating officer of the case is learned to have questioned Gandhi about the incorporation of the Young Indian company, the operations of the National Herald newspaper, the loan given by the Congress to AJL and the funds transfer within the news media establishment.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in Young Indian Private Limited, promoted by the Congress, that owns National Herald.

The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian.

Gandhi's mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is currently admitted to a hospital here due to Covid-related issues, has also been summoned

Rahul Gandhi ED case: 217 Congress workers, leaders detained amid protests

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Tuesday detained 217 Congress workers and leaders, including 15 MPs, from the New Delhi district for protesting the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the ED, in violation of prohibitory orders and despite being denied permission.

They were later released, a police official said.

Hundreds of Congress supporters and leaders, including KC Venugopal and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, were detained outside the party headquarters at 24, Akbar Road, and around central Delhi as they tried to hold a protest against the ED's questioning of Rahul Gandhi for the second consecutive day in the National Herald money-laundering probe.

"We detained 217 people including, some senior functionaries of Congress from the New Delhi district and sent them to various police stations. They have been released now. Today also police denied them permission to organize gathering because CrPC section 144 has been invoked," said Sagar Preet Hooda, the Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order Division).

Of the 217 detained, 15 were Congress MPs, he said.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi joined senior party leaders at a "dharna" at the Congress headquarters, where the chief ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party MPs were also present.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attended the protest at the Congress headquarters.

Some Congress leaders and MPs were not allowed to enter the party headquarters and were taken to different police stations.

Among the other leaders detained were Randeep Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh, Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Singh Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan, Jeby Mather, Imran Pratapgarhi, Youth Congress chief B V Srinivas and NSUI chief Neeraj Kundan.

(With inputs from PTI)

