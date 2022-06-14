Rahul Gandhi quizzed by ED for over 10 hours in money laundering case; to appear for questioning again today

Highlights The ED is recording the statement of Rahul Gandhi under criminal sections of the PMLA

Rahul Gandhi, who was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for more than 10 hours on Monday, is set to appear before the central probe agency again today. The Congress leader was called upon for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, as the Congress party continued massive protests across the country alleging that the Centre was targeting the Opposition by misusing agencies.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi is expected to write down his statement, official sources said.

Rahul Gandhi ED case: What happened on Day 1

Rahul Gandhi went from the party headquarters on Akbar Road to the ED office in central Delhi, a few kilometres away, in a convoy of seven cars after walking for some distance with his supporters. Accompanied by top Congress leaders, including sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Gandhi arrived at the ED office at around 11 am on Monday.

After about two-and-a-half hours, he left the ED office for a lunch break during which he met his mother Sonia Gandhi at the Ganga Ram Hospital, where she has been admitted, and returned at 3.30 pm.

The questioning was over by nearly 11 pm after which Gandhi had left the ED office.

Hundreds of Congress workers in Delhi and other states took to the streets and senior leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Randeep Surjewala and KC Venugopal, were detained amid a massive show of strength by the party which had called for the Satyagraha march against the ED summons.

The top leaders of the party were released from police detention around 11.30 pm, soon after Rahul Gandhi left the ED office.

The principal opposition party alleged that the Delhi police made a "murderous attack" on its leader Venugopal and others, with former home minister P Chidambaram and Pramod Tiwari sustaining hairline rib fractures.

The Delhi Police said while no incident of injuries due to the use of force by police has come to its knowledge, it will diligently probe any such complaint and take appropriate action.

It said 459 people were detained, including 26 MPs and five MLAs, and all women and functionaries have been released.

What is the ED case against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?

The ED is recording the statement of Rahul Gandhi under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The probe is related to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper, published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian.

Rahul Gandhi is supposed to have been grilled about the incorporation of the Young Indian company, the operations of the National Herald and the fund transfer within the news media establishment.

The Congress party has claimed that all fund movements, in this case, were legitimate.

In April, the agency questioned senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal as part of the investigation.

The questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is part of the investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL, officials had said.

The ED recently registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court here cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd based on a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Swamy had accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds with Young Indian Pvt Ltd paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Ltd owed to the Congress.

The Delhi High Court in February last year issued a notice to the Gandhis for their response to Swamy's plea seeking to lead evidence in the matter before the trial court.

The Gandhis had secured separate bails from the court in 2015 after they furnished personal bonds of Rs 50,000 and one surety. They contended in the Delhi High Court that the plea by Swamy was "misconceived and premature".

The other accused in the case filed by Swamy are close Gandhi aides Suman Dubey and technocrat Sam Pitroda.

(With inputs from PTI)

