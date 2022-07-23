Rahul Gandhi dubs NDA as 'No Data Available', says govt has no accountability

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House during its monsoon session, in New Delhi.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday dubbed the NDA government as a "No Data Available" regime which gives no answers and has no accountability.

"'No Data Available' (NDA) government wants you to believe: No one died of oxygen shortage. No farmer died protesting. No migrant died walking.

No one was mob lynched. No journalist has been arrested," he said on Twitter. "No Data. No Answers. No Accountability," Gandhi said. He also tagged a gif with his post that read "Sab Gayab si", as the graphic animates to strike off the middle word in "Sab Changa si."

Earlier, he hit out at the ruling BJP at the Centre BJP over high taxes and unemployment, accusing it of destroying the world's fastest growing economy. He said this while sharing a graph on Twitter showing how commodities like curd, paneer, rice, wheat, barley, jaggery and honey are being taxed now. There was no tax on these items of mass consumption earlier.

Also Read | 'Unproductive politically': Smriti Irani's latest attack on Rahul Gandhi amid Opposition's ruckus

He also shared how hospital rooms for which Rs 5,000 is charged will be taxed at 5 per cent and hotel rooms below Rs 1,000 will be taxed at 12 per cent under the GST regime. Gandhi also said the GST on solar water heaters has been increased from 5 per cent to 12 per cent and on LED lamps and lights, from 12 per cent to 18 per cent. The Congress party has attacked the government for increasing GST rates on essential items used by the public.

Also Read | Stop 'politics of jumlas', immediately reform economic policies: Rahul Gandhi's jibe at govt

Latest India News