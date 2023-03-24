Why no court took cognisance when PM...: Priyanka Gandhi trains guns at Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader and sister of ex-MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday trained all guns blazing towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi over her brother's disqualification. Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha today, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

Taking strong exception to the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Gandhi Vadra questioned why Parliament didn't take cognisance of the PM 'insulting her whole family and the Kashmiri Pandit community' when Narendra Modi in the House had asked 'why they (Gandhis) don't keep the name Nehru.

"Your sycophants called the son of a martyr prime minister a traitor, Mir Jafar. One of your Chief Minister raised the question that who is the father of Rahul Gandhi? Following the custom of Kashmiri Pandits, a son wears a turban after his father's death, maintaining his family's tradition. Insulting the whole family and the Kashmiri Pandit community, you asked why they don't keep the name Nehru in the full parliament. But no judge gave you a sentence of two years. Did not disqualify you from the Parliament…."

Calling the ex-Wayanad PM a patriot, Priyanka said, "Rahul ji like a true patriot questioned Adani's loot... Raised questions on Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi….Has your friend Gautam Adani become bigger than the country's parliament and the great people of India that you were shocked when his loot was questioned? You call my family a dynast... but this family watered India's democracy with their blood"

