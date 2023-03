Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress MPs will attend the Parliament session today in black clothes.

Rahul Gandhi disqualification: Congress MPs will protest against the Modi government wearing black clothes over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP from Lok Sabha and the Adani issue in Parliament today. Congress MPs will attend the Parliament session today in black clothes. The grand old party on Sunday held a nationwide 'Satyagraha' against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.

