Rahul Gandhi demands FIR over ‘purification’ ritual after Kharge’s Haldwani rally, slams PM Modi's 'silence'

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the BJP and RSS over a "shuddhikaran" or purification ceremony allegedly conducted at the venue of a rally addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani earlier this month.

Gandhi termed the incident a crime and demanded immediate action against those involved, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi should ensure that an FIR is registered under provisions of the SC/ST Act.

‘Purification ritual violates SC/ST Act’: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a press conference, Gandhi said the alleged purification ceremony amounted to an illegal act and raised concerns about the practice of untouchability.

"This act violates the SC/ST (Atrocities) Act. Performing a ‘purification’ ritual is a crime. Yet, no action has been taken," Gandhi said, demanding an immediate FIR against those responsible.

He said both the Uttarakhand government and the Centre had a responsibility to ensure justice for Kharge.

“We are demanding justice for the Congress president. It is the duty of the central and state governments to ensure that Kharge gets justice,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader alleged that the incident reflected the mindset of the BJP and RSS towards Dalits. He claimed that such actions showed an unwillingness to allow Dalits to progress, live with dignity and achieve success.

Gandhi also referred to the BJP’s Uttarakhand leadership, alleging that the state party president had supported an activity that he described as illegal and demanding action against those responsible.

Congress warns of 'reaction' if no action is taken

Gandhi said the Congress had decided to pursue justice for its party president and would wait to see whether the authorities acted.

“If they take the action that ought to be taken, very good. If they do not take action, then there will certainly be a reaction from us,” he said.

He added that the party was not focused on whether the Prime Minister or other political leaders chose to speak on the issue, but wanted authorities to address the larger question of untouchability and whether such practices were being allowed in the country.

PM must intervene: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said Prime Minister Modi, who he noted presents himself as representing people from all sections of society, should direct authorities to register a case under the SC/ST Act.

He maintained that the issue was straightforward and called for legal action rather than political statements, stressing that the alleged practice of untouchability was a serious matter and should be dealt with according to the law.

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