Rahul Gandhi demands discussion on voter list discrepancies in Lok Sabha: 'Question being raised...' Voter list discrepancies: Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have demanded a debate on alleged discrepancies in the voter lists, pointing out irregularities in states such as Maharashtra, Haryana, and West Bengal.

Voter list discrepancies: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday called for a discussion in the Lok Sabha over alleged discrepancies in the voter list, which has drawn concerns from multiple political parties. Speaking during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, the Congress leader said that the entire opposition has been consistently calling for a debate on the matter.

The Congress leader said that concerns had been raised across multiple states. He cited the example of the Maharashtra assembly polls.

'Questions are being raised over voter list'

"We accept your remarks that the government does not make voter lists. But we demand a discussion on the issue," the Congress leader said.

"Questions are being raised over voter list in the entire country, especially in opposition-ruled states such as Maharashtra. The entire opposition wants a discussion over voter list. There should, at least, be a discussion over this in here," he said.

TMC flags flaws in voter lists

Earlier, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy highlighted discrepancies in the voter lists, citing concerns raised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about voters with identical Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers appearing in both Murshidabad and Burdwan constituencies, as well as in Haryana.

Roy informed the House that a TMC delegation would be meeting the newly-appointed Chief Election Commissioner to raise these issues. He also called for a comprehensive revision of the voter rolls, especially in view of the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam next year.

"There are some serious flaws. This has been pointed out with respect to Maharashtra, which had inflated voter lists. This was pointed out in Haryana. They are now trying to jump into West Bengal and Assam where elections are due next year," Roy claimed.

"Let the total voter lists be thoroughly revised. The Election Commission should answer to the country why some mistakes occurred in the lists," the Trinamool leader said.

(With PTI inputs)

