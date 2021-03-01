Group dance, push-ups with students: Rahul Gandhi's day out at Tamil Nadu school | WATCH

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Rahul Gandhi also interacted with school students during his Tamil Nadu visit. (File Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited a school during his Tamil Nadu tour. He visited a school in Mulagumoodu and interacted with the students.

Rahul Gandhi also showcased his dancing skills during the school tour. He partnered a few students of St. Joseph's Matriculation Higher Secondary School on the stage for a group dance. The Congress leader also competed with a student for a round of push-ups.

Earlier, addressing a public gathering Nagercoil, in Kanyakumari district, the former Congress president accused PM Modi of insulting Tamil language and culture.

Rahul Gandhi, who is on a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu where election for 234 seats will be held in a single phase on April 6, also attacked state CM K Palanisami.

"Modi talks about one culture, one nation, one history and one leader. Is Tamil not an Indian language? Is Bengali not an Indian language? Is Tamil culture not Indian culture? This is the battle that is being fought in this election. Tamil Nadu chief minister (K Palanisami) who bows to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will never be able to do this. The chief minister should bow to the people of the state," he said.

"It is my duty to protect the Tamil language, culture and history just as it is my duty to protect all languages and religions in India," Rahul Gandhi, who represents Kerala's Wayanad in Lok Sabha, said.

