Chorus grows for Rahul Gandhi to become Congress president. Here is what the leader said

As the Congress Working Committee members on Saturday appealed to Rahul Gandhi to take over as the president of the party, the leader said that he 'will consider', sources said A proposal in this regard was mooted by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and vetted by other Chief Ministers and leaders.

Senior Congress leader Ambika Soni said, "all the members were unanimous that Rahul Gandhi should take over as president of the Congress party."

The Congress Working committee, the highest decision making body of the party, has given go ahead to the internal elections of the party.

Earlier the CWC met for more than five hours and deliberated upon the issues of organisational elections, upcoming assembly polls and issues faced by common man.

