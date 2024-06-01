Rahul Gandhi writes to President Murmu calling Agnipath scheme 'anyaya', seeks her intervention

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote to President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday asking her to intervene in the Agnipath scheme alleging its discriminatory nature in extent of benefits given to the families of martyred soldiers.

"The discrimination in the nature and extent of benefits accorded to the families of our slain Agniveers, compared to regular soldiers warrants your urgent attention," Gandhi said in his letter.

Rahul highlights her position as Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces

Highlighting her role as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of India, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "exception is warranted in this case" as it affects national security.

"However, I believe an exception is warranted in this case, given both the seriousness of this issue, and your unique position. You are the Supreme Commander of India's Armed Forces. You have taken an oath to devote yourself to the well-being of the people of India", Rahul added.

In his two-page letter to President Murmu, Gandhi said he is writing as an appeal to provide 'nyya' (justice) to Agniveers, who sacrifice their lives in service to the nation.

"Is this discrimination against our Agniveer martyrs not a risk to our national security? Is it not a grave injustice to our youth who bravely risk their lives to serve?" Gandhi asked in his letter.

He said, "There can be no clearer illustration of the fundamental flaw in the Agnipath scheme - the creation of a 'lesser' cadre of soldiers who are expected to work on similar tasks with lower pay, benefits and prospects."

Rahul Gandhi calls scheme as Injustice

Congress leader alse mentioned as to why his coalition I.N.D.I.A bloc opposes Agniveer. Calling the scheme as ‘Anyay’ (Injustice), Gandhi scion said, "This anyaay - injustice - is why the Congress Party and our INDIA allies have strongly opposed the Agnipath scheme, and have promised to repeal it if we form the government."

Requesting her intervention, Rahul further added, "I request you to intervene. I recognise that a President does not generally interfere in matters of policy, which are the domain of the elected government.”

(With PTI Inputs)

