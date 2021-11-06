"What would be your first order if you become PM?" Rahul Gandhi answers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI After the interaction, Rahul Gandhi also hosted an impromptu dinner with the group, where chhole bhature and kulfi were served.

Senior Congress leader and former Party president Rahul Gandhi hosted a Diwali dinner for a group from a school in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi. The brother-sister duo visited the St Joseph's Matric Higher Secondary School during the campaigning trail.

Rahul shared a minute-long video of Twitter of his interaction with the group. In the video, a guest asked, "What will be the first government order you will be publishing as soon as you become our Prime Minister?"

"I would give women's reservation," Rahul said. Adding further, he said the one thing he would teach his children would be 'humility'. "If somebody asks me what would you teach your child; one thing - I would say humility, because, from humility, you get understanding," the Congress leader added.

After the interaction, Rahul Gandhi also hosted an impromptu dinner with the group, where chhole bhature and kulfi were served.

On Twitter, the Congress leader wrote, "Interaction and dinner with friends from St. Joseph’s Matric Hr. Sec. School, Mulagumoodu, Kanyakumari (TN). Their visit made Diwali even more special. This confluence of cultures is our country’s biggest strength and we must preserve it."

