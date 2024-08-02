Rahul Gandhi claims ED raid being planned after his 'Chakravyuh' speech in Lok Sabha: 'Waiting with open arms'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi claimed that a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is being planned against him in the wake of his recent 'Chakravyuh' speech in the Lok Sabha. Taking to social media X, the 54-year-old leader alleged that he received information from sources within the ED itself, indicating that a raid against him was being planned by the central probe agency. Despite the looming possibility of such an action, Gandhi conveyed a defiant stance, declaring that he would welcome the ED officials with "open arms."

"Apparently, 2 in 1 didn’t like my Chakravyuh speech. ED ‘insiders’ tell me a raid is being planned. Waiting with open arms @dir_ed…..Chai and biscuits on me (sic)," the Congress leader wrote in his post. This comes after Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking on the Union Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha on July 29. He said farmers, workers, and youngsters of the nation are terrified.

What was Gandhi's 'Chakravyuh' speech?

During the Union Budget discussion in the Lok Sabha on July 29, Gandhi employed the concept of 'Chakravyuh' from the ancient Indian epic Mahabharata to launch a pointed critique against the central government. He used the metaphor to highlight the challenges and traps he perceives in the government's policies, drawing a parallel between the epic’s strategic warfare and the current political landscape.

"Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a 'Chakravyuh' and killed him. I did a little research and found out that 'Chakravyuh' is also known as 'Padmavuyh' - which means 'Lotus formation'. Chakravyuh' is in the shape of a Lotus. In the 21st century, a new 'Chakravyuh' has been formed - that too in the form of a Lotus. The Prime Minister wears its symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhimanyu, is being down with India - the youth, farmers, women, small and medium businesses. Abhimanyu was killed by six people. Today, too there are six people in the centre of 'Chakravyuh'. Six people control India today too -Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Ambani and Adani," he added.

Anurag Thakur hits out at Gandhi

Speaking further, the LoP said that the budget has stabbed the middle class, which enthusiastically banged thalis when asked to do so by Prime Minister Modi. The LoP said that the 'Chakravyuh' that the central government has built is harming crores of people. Subsequently, BJP Lok Sabha MP Anurag Thakur took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statements on Mahabharata and Chakravyuh on Wednesday and said that some people are 'accidental Hindus' and their knowledge of Mahabharata is accidental too.

