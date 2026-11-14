Rahul Gandhi claims democracy was destroyed in India in 2014, targets BJP on 'vote chori'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad. He accused the ruling establishment of undermining democracy, alleged that political and business interests had become intertwined, and questioned the legitimacy of elections, citing what he described as discrepancies in voter numbers in Maharashtra.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also spoke about the rise of what he called fascist forces, saying they often become louder when institutions and systems begin to collapse. Gandhi claimed that the Opposition had eventually understood how the political system had changed and said a direct connection with the people remained more powerful than money or control over institutions. He also expressed confidence that the Opposition would defeat Modi and remove him as Prime Minister.

Rahul Gandhi says 'fascists' shout rather than listen

Taking aim at the BJP, Rahul Gandhi spoke about what he described as the behaviour of fascists, saying they often occupied positions of influence in business, academia and politics. He argued that such individuals tended to dominate conversations by shouting rather than listening.

"You find (such) people as the head of businesses; you find them in academics, they know it all, and in politics, we call them fascists. Fascists tend to scream. They shout, they scream, they don't listen," he said.

Gandhi contrasted this with what he described as the approach of the majority, which he said was more inclined to listen, pay attention and remain humble. He added that fascist forces often emerged more visibly when established systems began to break down.

"And historically, the fascists jump out of the woodwork when systems collapse," he said, alleging that such forces had been particularly active over the past decade.

Rahul Gandhi alleges democracy was destroyed in India in 2014

Gandhi also revisited the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, describing them as a turning point in Indian politics. He alleged that an unprecedented amount of money had entered the political system during the election, disrupting the established electoral arrangements that had previously produced close contests and coalition governments.

"In 2014, we witnessed a completely new election, something we've never seen before. Millions and millions and millions of dollars injected into the political system," he said.

He acknowledged that the Opposition had initially struggled to understand the scale of the political change, describing the period as a decade-long crisis for Indian politics.

"I would be lying if I said that the opposition was in shock," Gandhi said, before alleging that the Opposition eventually uncovered what had happened.

"We discovered it, and we have proven it without any doubt is that democracy was destroyed in India in 2014," he added.

Rahul Gandhi questions voter numbers, raises Maharashtra election example

The Congress leader also questioned the Election Commission's handling of voter data, claiming that 140 million people who had voted in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections had been declared either non-existent voters or non-voters a few months earlier.

"140 million people who voted in the 2024 Lok Sabha election were declared as either non-existent voters or non-voters a few months ago," he said.

Gandhi questioned how an election could be considered legitimate if such a large number of voters had allegedly been declared invalid.

He also cited Maharashtra as an example, referring to the gap between the results of the national election and the subsequent state election. Gandhi said the Opposition alliance had won the Lok Sabha election but suffered a major defeat in Maharashtra just three months later.

He alleged that an examination of the figures showed the alliance had received exactly the same number of votes in both elections, while seven million new voters had been added in the intervening period.

"7 million new voters are added in three months, and every single one of those 7 million voters votes for the BJP, and they win the election," he claimed.

Rahul Gandhi alleges nexus between politics and big business

Gandhi also targeted the relationship between the BJP and industrialist Gautam Adani, alleging that political power and business interests had become closely linked.

He referred to Adani's rise in global wealth rankings, saying the businessman had been ranked around 600th among the world's richest before the BJP came to power and had later risen to become the second-richest person globally.

"How did he become the richest man? By a fusion between politics and business," Gandhi said.

He alleged that the distinction between Adani's business interests and Modi's political leadership had disappeared.

"The line between business and politics, between Adani and PM Modi, has evaporated. It does not exist anymore," he said.

Gandhi also claimed that this relationship was reflected in political funding and the expansion of Adani's business assets. He alleged that the BJP's assets had grown elevenfold over a decade.

Rahul Gandhi says Opposition found direct public connect more powerful

Reflecting on the Opposition's political challenges, Gandhi said traditional methods of reaching voters had stopped producing the desired results. He listed media interactions, press conferences, interviews and public meetings among the approaches that had failed to make an impact.

"We found that our instruments don't work. Every single instrument that we were used to that was effective, media, press conferences, interviews, public meetings, nothing worked," he said.

He also alleged that the Opposition had been left without institutional support, claiming that institutions had been taken away from it.

However, Gandhi said the party had eventually recognised that its strongest tool was direct engagement with ordinary people.

"We discovered that no matter how many institutions the fascists control, no matter how much money they have, a direct link with the people of India is more powerful than anything they can possibly have," he said.

Rahul Gandhi confident Opposition will defeat PM Modi

Towards the end of his address, Gandhi expressed confidence that the Opposition would defeat Modi and bring his tenure as Prime Minister to an end.

"I can tell you already, with confidence, that we are going to defeat PM Modi and we are going to get rid of PM Modi," he said.

He claimed that signs of this change could already be seen on the streets and in Delhi, alleging that both Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were fearful of the political situation.

"And you can see it, you can see it on our streets, you can see it in Delhi, you can see it in the fear that the Prime Minister and HM Amit Shah have. This is already a done deal," Gandhi said.

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