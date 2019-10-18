Rahul Gandhi's chopper makes emergency landing in Rewari

Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's chopper made an emergency landing in Rewari's KLP College due to bad weather. He was on his way to Delhi from Mahendragarh after addressing an election rally.

Gandhi took this opportunity to play cricket with kids. In a video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen batting as a kid bowled to him. A lot of people surrounded him while he played cricket. He later left for Delhi via road.

Rahul Gandhi plays cricket with kids in Rewari

Addressing a rally in Mahendragarh today, Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no understanding of the economy and the world is mocking India due to his government's divisive politcs that pitted people against each other.

