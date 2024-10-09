Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Haryana debacle, thanks people of Jammu and Kashmir for victory

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday broke his silence on Congress' loss in the Haryana Assembly election. He also thanked the people of Jammu and Kashmir for victory. The BJP coasted towards a hat-trick win with its biggest tally in Haryana and the National Conference-Congress combine was set to form government in Jammu and Kashmir. Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the party was analysing the "unexpected" results in Haryana and will apprise the Election Commission about complaints received from various constituencies of the state.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "My heartfelt thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir - India's victory in the state is a victory of the Constitution, a victory of democratic self-respect."

Gandhi said the Congress was looking into the results of Haryana assembly polls.

"We are analysing the unexpected results of Haryana. We will inform the Election Commission about the complaints coming from many assembly constituencies," he said. "Heartfelt thanks to all the people of Haryana for their support and to our 'Babbar Sher' workers for their tireless hard work," he said in a post in Hindi on X. "We will continue this fight for rights, for social and economic justice, for truth, and will keep raising your voice," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.