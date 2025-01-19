Rahul Gandhi booked in Assam over his controversial 'fighting Indian State' remark

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha LoP and senior Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi has landed in trouble over his recent controversial remark, where he stated that "the BJP and RSS have captured every single institution, and we are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian State itself". Regarding his statement, an FIR has been registered against him at the Pan Bazar Police Station in Guwahati.

FIR under acts endangering India's sovereignty, unity, integrity

Rahul Gandhi made the remark on January 15 while addressing the Congress leaders and workers during the inauguration of the party's new headquarters at Kotla Road in Delhi. The FIR was registered under Sections 152 and 197(1)d of the BNS for "acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India," a cognisable and non-bailable offence.

Monjit Chetia, the complainant, alleged that Gandhi's statement crossed the limits of permissible free speech and posed a serious threat to public order and national security. He further claimed in his complaint that Gandhi's words were an attempt to delegitimise the authority of the State, creating a dangerous narrative that could provoke unrest and separatist sentiments.

'Rahul incited rebellion': Complainant Cheita

According to the FIR, Chetia said, "By declaring that his fight is against the "Indian State itself," the accused has consciously incited subversive activities and rebellion among the populace. This is an attempt to delegitimize the authority of the State and to portray it as a hostile force, thereby creating a dangerous narrative that could provoke unrest and separatist sentiments."

He also suggested that Gandhi made remarks out of frustration over repeated electoral failures. As the LoP, Gandhi has a responsibility to maintain public confidence in democratic institutions, however, he chose to exploit his platform to spread falsehoods and provoke rebellion, endangering the unity and sovereignty of India, Chetia said.

Furthermore, Chetia said, "Having been unable to gain public trust through democratic means, the accused now seeks to incite disaffection against the central government and the Indian State. This behavior is particularly alarming, given his position as the Leader of the Opposition, a role that comes with the responsibility to maintain public confidence in democratic institutions. Instead, the accused has chosen to exploit his platform to spread falsehoods and provoke rebellion, endangering the unity and sovereignty of India."

