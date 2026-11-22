Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a fresh attack on the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calling them "uncouth, greedy, casteist male chauvinists" and accusing them of having no understanding of India's spiritual and religious traditions. Sharing a picture of a sculpture depicting Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati as Ardhanareshwar, Gandhi made the remarks amid an ongoing political exchange between the Congress and the BJP.

The latest post came a day after Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hit at the Congress over Gandhi's "compromised PM" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rijiju posed four questions to the opposition party, asking whether it would apologise for the 1962 India-China war and questioning India's economic record under Congress governments.

Rahul Gandhi shares Ardhanareshwar sculpture in fresh post

In his latest post, Gandhi referred to Indian spiritual and religious traditions while criticising the BJP and RSS. The picture he shared showed a sculpture from the Elephanta Caves depicting Ardhanareshwar, a composite form of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati represented as a single half-male, half-female figure.

The post follows an earlier social media message in which Gandhi had shared a photograph of a 12th-century temple sculpture depicting Goddess Parvati sitting on Lord Shiva's lap. Last Tuesday, he said that fear, anger and hatred had created a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters, preventing them from expressing love. "As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web, so that they too can start to experience the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and belonging in their lives. Satyam Shivam Sundaram," he had written.

Kiren Rijiju poses four questions to Congress

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday responded to the Congress over Rahul Gandhi's "compromised PM" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a post on X, Rijiju asked the Congress to answer four questions, referring to the 1962 India-China war, the country's economic condition and how India was perceived internationally.

"Congress must answer 4 questions: My village was occupied by China in 1962. Will Congress apologise for the 1962 humiliation? 2. Congress kept India a poor nation. Why? 3. Why was India called the land of snake charmers? 4. Why was India's economy insulted as Hindu rate of growth?" Rijiju wrote. The minister's response brought the 1962 war and India's economic history into the political exchange between the BJP and Congress.

What did Rahul Gandhi say about his parents at Sonia Gandhi's book launch?

The controversy began after Gandhi spoke about the relationship between his parents at the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, "Belonging: A Journey Of Love", last Monday. Describing their closeness, he recalled that during meals, his father would be seated with his mother sitting on his lap. "At every meal, there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap, there would be Mama," Gandhi had said.

He added that he had initially thought this was normal. Recalling visits to his friends' homes, he said he would wonder why their mothers were not sitting on their fathers' laps. "Now, I thought this was a normal thing. So I would go to my friend's house, but their parents wouldn't be sitting on each other's lap, and I'd ask my friends, 'Guys, what is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father's lap?'" he said.

Gandhi also spoke about the personal tragedies that affected his family, referring to the assassinations of his grandmother Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi. "And then we saw it all get smashed. Not just over time, suddenly. We saw one of our anchors get shot, and then we saw our biggest anchor get blown to pieces," he said.

The exchange has continued through social media posts, with Gandhi invoking spiritual traditions and the idea of love and equality, while BJP leaders, including Rijiju, have responded with criticism of the Congress.

(With inputs from PTI)

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