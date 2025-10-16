Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi after Trump claims India assured him to cut Russian oil imports The Rae Bareli MP said PM Modi keeps sending his US counterpart complimentary messages even after ‘repeated snubs’.

New Delhi:

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday rebuked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after US President Donald Trump announced that the Indian PM had assured him that New Delhi would stop buying Russian oil.

The Rae Bareli MP said PM Modi keeps sending his US counterpart complimentary messages even after ‘repeated snubs’. Rahul further said PM Modi was 'frightened' of Trump as he did not contradict him over his claims during Operation Sindoor.

“PM Modi is frightened of Trump. Allows Trump to decide and announce that India will not buy Russian oil. Keeps sending congratulatory messages despite repeated snubs. Canceled the Finance Minister’s visit to America. Skipped Sharm el-Sheikh. Doesn’t contradict him on Operation Sindoor,” the Congress leader posted on X.

Trump's claim at White House media address

While speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump claimed that PM Modi assured him that India would stop buying Russian oil.

“He (Modi) is a great friend of mine. I was not happy that India was buying oil, and he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia; that's a big step. Now we're going to get China to do the same thing,” he said.

US’ tariffs on India over Russian oil imports

Notably, the United States imposed steep 50 per cent tariffs on India, alleging that New Delhi was indirectly supporting the war in Ukraine by purchasing oil from Russia.

In response, the Indian government firmly defended its decision, with the Modi administration stating that it will take all necessary steps to secure the country’s energy needs in the national interest.

