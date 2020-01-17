Friday, January 17, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Case as good as dead: Rahul Gandhi hits out at NIA chief over case transfer of J&K DSP

Case as good as dead: Rahul Gandhi hits out at NIA chief over case transfer of J&K DSP

Singh was arrested on Saturday from Kulgam in south Kashmir along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Baba and Altaf and a lawyer operating as an overground worker for terror outfits. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 17, 2020 12:12 IST
Rahul Gandhi
Image Source : PTI

Rahul hits out at NIA chief, says best way to 'silence' Davinder Singh is to give him case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the best way to "silence" Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh was to hand the investigations against him to NIA chief YC Modi, under whose care the case will be "as good as dead". Training his guns on the National Investigation Agency chief, Gandhi said he had earlier investigated the Gujarat riots and the Harem Pandya assassination cases.

"The best way to silence Terrorist DSP Davinder is to hand the case to the NIA," Gandhi said on Twitter, adding that the agency is headed by "another Modi" who investigated the Gujarat riots and the Haren Pandya's assassination.

In his care, "the case is as good as dead", Gandhi alleged.

Using the hashtag "WhoWantsTerroristDavinderSilenced", the Congress leader asked "And why".

Singh was arrested on Saturday from Kulgam in south Kashmir along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Baba and Altaf and a lawyer operating as an overground worker for terror outfits. 

Also Read | After DSP's arrest, Srinagar, Jammu Airports to now be under CISF cover

Also Read | J&K cop caught with Hizbul, LeT top commanders; to be treated as terrorist

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News