Rahul Gandhi asks 'Gen Z' to prevent vote chori, BJP says youngsters are against dynastic politics

New Delhi:

During a press conference on Thursday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's shoutout to the Gen Z of the country to play a decisive role in safeguarding the Constitution and prevent alleged "vote theft" received a strong response from the BJP's Nishikant Dubey, who stated that the new generation stands strong against dynastic politics.

Nishikant Dubey Vs Rahul Gandhi on Gen Z remarks

The slugfest with the BJP started after Rahul Gandhi urged the country's students and the Gen Z, those born in the early 2000s, to protect democracy, after he promised to stand by them in their fight against alleged "vote theft".

"The country's youth, the country's students, the country's Gen Z will save the Constitution, protect democracy, and stop vote theft. I will always stand with them," Rahul Gandhi said.

During his explosive press briefing on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi alleged illegal deletion and addition of votes in Karnataka and Maharashtra with the use of centralised software. However, the Election Commission rejected the allegations as "baseless".

India's Gen Z was against family politics, says Dubey

The statement from Rahul Gandhi did not go well with the BJP with MP Nishikant Dubeysaying that India's Gen Z was against family politics, corruption, and ideological ambiguity.

"Gen Z is against dynastic politics. Why would they tolerate Rahul after Nehru, Indira, Rajiv and Sonia? They are against corruption – why won't they drive you out?" Dubey tweeted.

Time to leave cothe untry: Dubey to Rahul

In a post on X to Rahul Gandhi, Dubey warned that the Congress MP should prepare to leave the country if the Gen Z anger boiled over. “They want an Islamic state in Bangladesh and a Hindu state in Nepal. Why won't they make India a Hindu nation? Start preparing to leave the country - they are coming," Dubey said.

