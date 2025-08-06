Rahul Gandhi granted bail by Chaibasa court in case over defamatory remarks against Amit Shah A case of defamation was filed against Rahul Gandhi by a person named Pratap Kumar for allegedly making defamatory statements against Union Home Minister Shah at a rally in Chaibasa in 2018.

Chaibasa:

The MP-MLA Court in Jharkhand's Chaibasa on Wednesday granted bail to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a case related to alleged defamatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in 2018.

Security beefed up in and around the court

Keeping in mind the arrival of Rahul Gandhi for a court appearance, security has been increased in Chaibasa by the administration. Adequate security arrangements have been made by the administration to maintain law and order. According to officials, Gandhi took a helicopter from Ranchi to reach Chaibasa. A helipad was set up at Tata College Ground for the purpose, they added.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha arrived in Jharkhand on Tuesday to attend the funeral of veteran tribal leader and former chief minister Shibu Soren at his ancestral village Nemra in adjoining Ramgarh district.

What is the case?

A case of defamation was filed against Gandhi by a person named Pratap Kumar. The person had alleged that Rahul Gandhi made defamatory statements against Union Home Minister Shah during a rally in Chaibasa in the year 2018.

Kumar, in his petition filed before the court of the magistrate in Chaibasa, had alleged that Gandhi's statements were defamatory and made purposely to malign the stature of Shah.

On June 2, the Congress leader had moved the Jharkhand High Court, challenging the order of the special court here, which had directed him to appear before it on June 26.

The Congress MP's counsel had informed the high court on June 10 that his client would not be able to appear on the specified day, and instead requested it to grant a date on August 6. The high court had accepted his request.

Also Read: Airports across India on high alert following warning of possible terror attack | Check details

Also Read: Defence acquisition council approves proposals worth Rs 67,000 crore for Indian armed forces