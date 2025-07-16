Rahul Gandhi and Kharge write to PM Modi, urge him to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir Rahul Gandhi and Kharge, in a letter to PM Modi, said it is important to recognise that while there have been instances of Union Territories being granted statehood in the past, the case of Jammu and Kashmir is without precedent in independent India.

New Delhi:

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the government to grant full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Kharge is also the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

"We urge the Government to bring forward legislation in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament to grant full statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, we request that the Government bring forward legislation to include the Union Territory of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution," the letter reads.

'Bring legislation to include Ladakh under Sixth Schedule of Constitution'

Both the leaders also requested that the central government bring forward legislation to include the Union Territory of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

In their letter to PM Modi, Kharge and Rahul said that for the past five years, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have consistently called for the restoration of full statehood.

This demand is both legitimate and firmly grounded in their constitutional and democratic rights, they said.

Here's what Rahul and Kharge wrote to PM Modi

"It is important to recognise that while there have been instances of Union Territories being granted statehood in the past, the case of Jammu and Kashmir is without precedent in independent India. This is the first time a full-fledged state has been downgraded to a Union Territory following its bifurcation," Congress president Kharge and former party chief Gandhi said.

"Your goodself has, on multiple occasions, personally reiterated the government's commitment to restoring statehood. In your interview in Bhubaneswar on 19 May 2024, you stated: 'The restoration of statehood is a solemn promise we have made and we stand by it'. Again, while addressing a rally in Srinagar on 19 September 2024, you reaffirmed: 'We have said in Parliament that we will restore the region's statehood'," they said in their letter to PM Modi.

Furthermore, the Union Government has made similar assurances before the Supreme Court in the Article 370 matter, submitting that statehood would be restored "at the earliest and as soon as possible", they pointed out.

"In view of the foregoing and aforementioned, we urge upon the Government to bring forward a legislation in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament to grant full statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," Kharge and Gandhi said.

