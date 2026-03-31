'PM Modi wants LDF to win Kerala Assembly elections': Rahul Gandhi in Kannur rally

Kannur:

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) to win the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala. Addressing a rally in Kannur, he claimed that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is fighting a combined force of the LDF and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Two former CPI(M) leaders - V Kunhikrishnan and T K Govindan - who are contesting as independents with the support of the UDF, were also present on the stage.

Fight between two ideologies: Rahul Gandhi

He described the election as a "battle of ideologies" and alleged an unusual alignment between the Left and the BJP. "This election is a fight between two ideologies - that of the Left Front led by CPI(M) and that of the UDF. For the first time, we are seeing a partnership between the BJP and the Left Front," he said.

He said that it is quite surprising that a Left party is aligning with an extreme Right party, because they have diametrically opposite ideologies. "So the question is, how is it possible that a Left party combines with a Right party? This is like a puzzle," Gandhi said.

"Some answers to the puzzle are sitting on the stage. There are two veteran leaders from CPI(M) here today. Why are they sitting on our stage and not campaigning for CPI(M) and the chief minister?" he asked.

Gandhi alleged that what is today called the Left Front is no longer a Left or even a centrist formation. "In fact, they are partnering with the BJP because they are corporate parties. They are no longer parties of the people. The proof is sitting on the stage now. People with Left-minded thinking are with the Congress, and the party is supporting them," he said.

'PM Modi wants LDF to win Kerala elections'

Questioning the stand of the BJP in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi said that while the Prime Minister frequently speaks about religion and temples elsewhere, he avoids raising the Sabarimala gold loss issue in the state.

The Congress leader alleged that leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) were involved in the Sabarimala gold loss and accused the BJP of maintaining silence on the matter. He claimed that the BJP, which positions itself as a defender of Hindu interests, does not address the issue in Kerala because it wants the LDF to remain in power.

"The so-called defender of Hinduism does not speak about Sabarimala when he comes to Kerala. He wants the Left Front to win the election in the state," the LoP said.

He further alleged that while those opposing the BJP and RSS are targeted, no action is taken against the state leadership, questioning whether the Left is genuinely confronting the BJP. "Those who oppose the BJP and RSS are targeted. If the Chief Minister is truly opposing the BJP, why is no action taken against him? The reason is that the BJP can control the CPM, but not the UDF. Modi knows only Congress can challenge him nationally; the CPM cannot," he added.

He further said that Left leaders contesting elections as independents with the support of the UDF show that the CPI(M) is no longer a true Left party.

He went on to allege that the Kerala Chief Minister operates under pressure from the Centre, claiming there is a noticeable absence of direct political confrontation between the state leadership and the Prime Minister. "Narendra Modi controls the Chief Minister of Kerala...The CM of Kerala knows that Narendra Modi is not acting on his cases; the CM knows that Narendra Modi has the key to putting the CM in jail right now. You will hear Congress attacking Narendra Modi, but you will never hear Kerala CM attacking Modi or Modi attacking Kerala CM," he added.

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