Rahul Gandhi alleges phone tapping by PM Modi, renews open debate challenge again

New Delhi:

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday stirred a massive controversy after he alleged that his phone is being tapped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he renewed his open debate challenge once again. However, the senior Congress leader did not provide any proof to back his allegations.

Rahul made the remarks while responding to a question during a question-answer session on popular photo sharing app Instagram.

"The proof is here, it is in this phone... The Prime Minister knows it because he taps my phone. The moment he comes for debate, one on one debate, everybody would know who is controlled by foreign powers, who is an anti-national, since when he has been anti-national and lots of other details that I know and are on my phone," Rahul said when asked about proof that PM Modi is 'controlled' by foreign powers.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not reacted to Rahul's allegations yet, but his remarks will likely stir a massive row in the country. This is the first time that the Leader of Opposition has made such an allegation.

Rahul's open debate dare to PM

Rahul, meanwhile, on Friday renewed his open debate dare to the Prime Minister. Since last week, he has challenged PM Modi on several occasions for an open debate on who is receiving assistance from foreign powers. He has claimed that he would proof during the debate that PM Modi is anti-national and receiving foreign aid.

But the BJP has dismissed his open debate challenge, with several leaders and ministers saying Rahul should debate in Parliament and should not confuse the people. The Janata Dal (United), a key member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has termed Rahul's challenge as "ridiculous" and accused him of adopting a "hit and run" strategy.

"The BJP has already said that he may debate whichever issue he wants on the Parliament floor. But when Parliament is in session, the leader of the opposition is seldom seen participating in a debate. He has been indulging in hit-and-run. He levels a charge and runs away. He must realise this is not a WWE wrestling match," JD(U)'s working president Sanjay Kumar Jha said earlier this week.

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