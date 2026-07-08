Rahul Gandhi alleges fresh UGC-NET exam leak, targets Centre over exam integrity

New Delhi:

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged serious irregularities in the recently conducted UGC-NET examination. He cited media reports that claimed a question paper PDF was circulated before the test and that a majority of its questions matched the actual examination.

In a post on X, Gandhi referred to the report's claims that a 100-page PDF containing the NET question paper-setting material, allegedly accessible only to the National Testing Agency (NTA), was circulated ahead of the examination. According to the report shared by him, nearly 90 questions from the PDF reportedly matched the Sociology paper that was administered in the UGC-NET exam.

The Congress leader further highlighted the report's allegation that the question paper was being sold for Rs 2.25 lakh in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan. The report also allegedly claimed that the same network had offered access to question papers for upcoming examinations, including CSIR-NET, HTET and ADA.

Referring to the controversy that followed the NEET examination, Gandhi accused the Narendra Modi-led government of failing to safeguard the integrity of competitive examinations despite repeated allegations of paper leaks.

“Even after the repeated scams in NEET and NET, the Modi government continues to turn a blind eye and sleep soundly, because the years of hard work put in by lakhs of students—burning the midnight oil—holds no value for them.The entire country knows that expecting any accountability or action from the Prime Minister and the Education Minister is futile—no investigation will happen, nor will students get justice,” Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

“The only tool for change is our collective voice—the resounding echo of students across the country, which will bring about an education revolution in India,” he added.

Outrage over NEET paper leak

Earlier, a massive row erupted after the NEET paper was leaked on Telegram and other social media platforms. The exam, which was conducted on May 3, was cancelled and the probe was handed over to the CBI. Several persons have so far been arrested in the case.

The re-exam was conducted on June 21 with heightened security measures. The Opposition has since been demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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