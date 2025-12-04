Rahul Gandhi accuses Centre of blocking LoP meetings with foreign dignitaries: 'They are insecure' Russian President Vladimir Putin will reach New Delhi today for his two-day India visit. It’s unclear whether he will meet the leaders of Opposition parties. However, no such meeting has been mentioned in the Russian President's itinerary in a notification released by the MEA.

New Delhi:

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the government was defying an established tradition of enabling a meeting between foreign delegates and the Leader of Opposition. He said that the foreigners are conveyed in advance that they ‘shouldn't meet the LoP’ whenever he visits abroad.

"Generally, the tradition has been that whoever visits India, the LoP used to have a meeting. It used to happen in the Vajpayee government, the Manmohan Singh government. But this is not the case now. Whenever I visit abroad, they suggest that those people shouldn't meet the LoP. People told us we have been informed not to meet the LoP,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The former Congress chief said PM Modi and foreign ministry do not let this happen because of their ‘insecurity’.

“LoP provides a second perspective; we also represent India, but the government doesn't want us to meet foreign dignitaries. PM Modi and the foreign ministry do not follow this now because of insecurity," he added.

Priyanka Gandhi slams government

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also rebuked the government over this issue, calling it ‘weird’. She said the government doesn’t want anyone to raise their voice or give their opinion.

"It is very weird. There is a protocol, and all visiting dignitaries meet the LoP. The protocol is being reversed by the government and all their policies are based on this. They don't want anyone to raise their voice. They don't want to listen to any other opinion. They should abide by the protocols of a democracy. God knows what they are scared of... In a democracy, everyone should be able to put forward their opinions, discussions must be held, and appropriate action must be taken... The government is insecure, and this decision is a reflection of that... What will they get by breaking and reversing this protocol? This is their insecurity... The image of democracy is tarnished in the world," she said.

Putin’s India visit: Will Opposition leaders meet him?

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin will reach New Delhi today for his two-day India visit. It’s unclear whether he will meet the leaders of Opposition parties. However, no such meeting has been mentioned in the Russian President's itinerary in a notification released by the MEA.