Rahul Gandhi most acceptable leader in Congress, should come back as chief: Ajay Maken

Rahul Gandhi is the most acceptable leader in Congress and its high time that he should come back as party chief, senior party leader Ajay Maken has said. Several key leaders in Congress are speaking about future leadership after close to 300 leaders in a letter asked interim chief Sonia Gandhi for a complete overhaul of the party starting from elections for President's post and Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Meanwhile, reports are doing the rounds that interim chief Sonia Gandhi may resign as party President tomorrow when part meets for the crucial CWC meet. As per sources, Sonia Gandhi has expressed her unwillingness to continue as party President and asked leaders to find a new chief for the party.

Moreover, as voices continue to bing in the party calling for a change in the leadership, key leaders including Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, Captain Amarinder Singh, BV Srinivas, Neeraj Kundan, Bhupesh Bhagel and Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary want Rahul Gandhi to take back the responsibility of the top job in the party.

