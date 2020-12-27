Rahul Gandhi leaves for a 'short personal visit' abroad

Sunday, December 27, 2020
     
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday left for abroad on a "short personal visit", party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

New Delhi Updated on: December 27, 2020 22:03 IST
Image Source : PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday left for abroad on a "short personal visit", party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said. 

Though Surjewala refused to divulge any details of Gandhi's destination, he said that Rahul will be away for a few days. 

"Rahul Gandhi has left for abroad for a short personal visit and will be away for a few days," he told PTI.

