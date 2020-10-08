Itni achhi quality ka ye nasha laate kahan se hain: MP minister taunts Rahul Gandhi over '15-min China' remark

Image Source : ANI Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra hits out at Rahul Gandhi.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra took a jibe at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying how does he manage such a fine quality Nasha (drug) after latter's statements when he said that they would have thrown out China in less than 15 minutes if Congress would have been in power.

Taunting Rahul Gandhi, Narottam Mishra said, "Loan waivers in 10 days, clearing out China in 15 minutes. I salute the guru who taught him (Rahul Gandhi). Where did he get such high-quality intoxicant from? (Dus din mein karz maaf, 15-minute mein China saaf, main toh us guru ko naman kar raha hoon jisne inko padhaya hai. Itni achhi quality ka ye nasha laate kahan se hain?")

Rahul Gandhi during one of his tractor rallies in Haryana on Tuesday while hitting out against the BJP-led NDA government said if Congress would have been in power, it would have thrown out China in less than 15 minutes.

#WATCH: Dus din mein karz maaf, 15 minute mein China saaf, main toh us guru ko naman kar raha hoon jisne inko padhaya hai. Itni achhi quality ka ye nasha laate kahan se hain?: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Rahul Gandhi's remark pic.twitter.com/xrX47Wgs87 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

Rahul's statement had come amid India-China face-off at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that has been continuing ever since May. The tension escalated after June 15-16 clash. Though several rounds of military-level talks have already taken place, there is no end to tension at the border near South Pangong.

