Rahul detained, Akhilesh jumps barricades in bid to reach EC; All About Opposition MPs’ showdown

New Delhi:

INDIA bloc leaders on Monday fuelled an ardent protest against the Election Commission (EC) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar and Rahul Gandhi's "vote chori" allegations. The Opposition leaders initially gathered at the Makar Dwar of the Parliament and raised slogans against the poll panel, alleging multiple discrepancies, including poll rigging. They then initiated their protest march from Parliament House to the Election Commission while carrying placards and banners.

The Delhi Police placed comprehensive security measures and INDIA bloc MPs were stopped midway by placing barricades outside the PTI building on Parliament street.

Akhilesh Yadav jumps barricades

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and several other MPs jumped the police barricades. Upon being stopped, he sat down on the road and continued his protest, alleging that police were stopping them from raising their concerns.

Several women MPs, including TMC's Mahua Moitra and the Congress' Sanjana Jatav and Jothimani, climbed the barricading and raised slogans against the EC.

Rahul Gandhi, other MPs detained

The protesting MPs, including Rahul Gandhi were later detained and taken to Sansad Marg Police Station in buses. However, they were later released. Moitra and Mitali Bag fainted during the protest and were helped by Rahul Gandhi.

"This fight is not political, but it is aimed at saving the Constitution. This fight is for 'one man, one vote' and we want a clean, pure voter list. They cannot talk to us as the truth is before the entire nation,” Rahul said.

Kharge vows to ‘expose’ BJP

Kharge, who was also detained from outside the PTI building, said they were protesting against ‘vote theft’ and will expose BJP’s conspiracy.

“BJP's cowardly dictatorship will not work! This is a fight to protect the people's right to vote.This is a struggle to save democracy.The allies of the INDIA coalition will surely expose this BJP conspiracy to shred the Constitution,” Kharge posted on X along with the video of protest.

Democracy being assaulted in front of Parliament, says Jairam Ramesh

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh the BJP was attacking democratic setup as they were being stopped from going to the EC to raise their concerns.

"Our demand from the EC was very clear, all opposition MPs are staging a peaceful march, at the end of the march, collectively, we wish to present a memorandum on SIR and other issues, we didn't ask for a delegation. The language was clear, collectively, all opposition MPs would like to handover a memorandum to the EC. Now we are not allowed to even reach Nirvachan Sadan, we are stopped at PTI building. Right in front of Parliament, democracy is being assaulted, democracy murdered. This is too clever, cheeky reply by the ECI," he said while talking to PTI.

Shashi Tharoor participated in protest against EC

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who appears to be sidelined in the party for supporting PM Modi at several occasions, also participated in the protest against the Election Commission. He said the EC should remove the doubts from the minds of people to maintain its credibility.

"As long as there are doubts in the minds of people about the fairness of the elections, that is harming the credibility of the Election Commission. As long as those doubts are removed, then the Election Commission's credibility can be regained. The Election Commission's own interest lies in addressing these questions," he said.

Police permits 30 MPs to submit memorandum before EC

The police made repeated announcements urging the Opposition MPs to refrain from moving forward. The police said only 30 people were allowed to move forward and they will facilitate their meeting with the Election Commission.

Prominent among those who participated in the march were NCP-SP's Sharad Pawar, T R Baalu (DMK), Sanjay Raut (SS-UBT), Derek O'Brien (TMC), Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, as well as other MPs from opposition parties like the DMK, the RJD, Left parties. AAP leaders, including Sanjay Singh, also took part in the protest march.