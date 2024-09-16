Rahul baba, sister Priyanka rode snowmobile because we made Kashmir safe: Amit Shah at BJP rally in J-K

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted that Narendra Modi-led Central government will bury terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir so deep that it can never rise again. Addressing an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban, Shah targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he and his sister (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) could play with snow and ride a snowmobile because Jammu and Kashmir became a safe state under the Modi government.

The government has made Kashmir safe and that is why today Rahul baba rides a bike in Kashmir and abuses Modi ji while eating ice cream at Lal Chowk, he added.

Shah cites Sushil Kumar Shinde's statement

Citing former home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde's statement at that time (UPA governemnt tenure) he was scared of coming to Lal Chowk, Shah called upon Shinde to visit the iconic destination in Srinagar.

Shinde saheb, now come with your grand-children, take a walk in Lal Chowk, no one can touch you now, he asserted.

At another BJP's rally in in Padder-Nagseni assembly segment of Kishtwar district on the last day of campaigning, Shah said the National Conference-Congress alliance will not be able to form the J-K government.

“Today, I promise to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, including this region which has a history of sacrifices following the eruption of terrorism in 1990, that we will bury terrorism to such a deep level that it will never surface again,” the home minister said.

He added that attempts are being made to revive and strengthen terrorism like the 1990s. The home minister paid tributes to all those who have been killed in terror-related incidents, and specially referred to the deaths of BJP leaders Anil Parihar, Ajit Parihar and RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma.

“National Conference and Congress have made promises like releasing terrorists from jails after the formation of their government. In front of Maa (Machial Mata’s) shrine, I am saying to you that this is Modi’s government and no one has the courage to spread terrorism on the soil of India," he said.

Shah said the BJP government has strengthened the village defence guards and Special Police Officers who are being provided modern weapons, replacing the old. 303 rifles with self-loading rifles.

“The security grid being laid is such that any number of people (terrorists) who want to come here from anywhere will face their end in these hills at the hands of our Army and police jawans,” the home minister said.

This was the home minister’s second visit to the Jammu region within a fortnight. Earlier, during his two-day visit to Jammu on September 6 and 7, he released BJP’s manifesto for J-K assembly elections and addressed a workers convention.

Monday is the last day for campaigning in 24 assembly constituencies, including Padder-Nagseni, which goes to polls in the first phase on September 18. BJP has fielded former minister Sunil Sharma from the constituency for the assembly elections.

Seeking support for the BJP candidate, Shah said, “This election is between two powers, on one side National Conference and PDP and on the other BJP. The NC-Congress are saying that if we form the government we will restore Article 370. Tell me should it be restored?” he asked.

“Reservation given by BJP to Paharis and Gujjars and others will be snatched,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena MLA offers Rs 11 lakh for cutting off Rahul Gandhi's tongue, sparks row | Watch