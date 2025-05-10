Rahimyar Khan airbase destroyed by India: Know the strategic importance of Pakistani base Rahimyar Khan Air base, officially known as Shaikh Zayed Airbase, is a significant Pakistan Air Force (PAF) facility located near Rahim Yar Khan in southern Punjab, Pakistan.

Amid rising military confrontation between India and Pakistan since Operation Sindoor, India has destroyed another airbase of the neighbouring country. According to the Indian Army, Pakistan military bases at Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahimyar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian were targeted through air launch, precision ammunition and fighter jets.

Rahimyar Khan Airbase

Rahimyar Khan Airbase, officially known as Shaikh Zayed Airbase, is a significant Pakistan Air Force (PAF) facility located near Rahimyar Khan in southern Punjab, Pakistan.

Rahimyar Khan Airbase's Strategic Importance

The Rahimyar Khan Airbase is close to the border with Rajasthan state. Its strategic position makes it vital for military operations, rapid deployment, and drone activities. The airbase shares infrastructure with Shaikh Zayed International Airport, serving dual purposes for military and civilian aviation.

This airbase is located about 4.6 kilometres (2.9 mi) southwest of the city of Rahimyar Khan. Its coordinates are 28°23′2″N, 70°16′46″E. This airport is also used for civil aviation and is operated by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).

It hosts various PAF assets, including fighter jets and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and is a forward operating base critical for operations facing India.

History of Rahimyar Khan Airbase

The history of Rahimyar Khan airbase holds an important place in the civil aviation sector of Pakistan. The airport was funded by the first President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Rahimyar Khan Airbase is an important visit destination for the royal families of the UAE, who regularly travel through Sheikh Zayed International Airport.

1966: Rahimyar Khan airbase was established.

1990: New runways were built, making the landing of aircraft such as Boeing 737 possible.

1998: The new terminal building was inaugurated, improving the airport facilities.

2003: The runway was upgraded to handle Boeing 747 aircraft.

2009: The airport received international airport status, and the first international flight operated to Abu Dhabi.