Raghav Chadha urges rollover and adjustment of unused mobile data to protect consumers

New Delhi:

Highlighting a key consumer concern, AAP leader Raghav Chadha raised the issue of mobile data in the Rajya Sabha today. Speaking on telecom policies, he stressed that daily data, which consumers have already paid for, should not expire at midnight and should instead be carried forward for future use.

Daily data limits: Paid but perishable

Chadha highlighted a flaw in current telecom plans, noting that unused data from a plan disappears, even though the user has already paid for it.

“Subscribers pay for daily data limits—say 2GB—but if only 1.5GB is used, the remaining 0.5GB simply disappears. No refund. No rollover. Just gone,” he stated.

The AAP leader stressed that this is not an accident, but a deliberate policy, leaving consumers repeatedly paying for capacity they cannot fully utilise.

Calls for rollover and adjustments

Chadha proposed three key reforms to protect consumer rights:

Data carry-forward for all users

He said all telecom operators should implement a rollover mechanism so that unused daily data is added to the next day’s limit, instead of being automatically erased at the end of the cycle.

Adjustment of unused data against future recharge

Chadha said consumers who consistently under-utilise their data over multiple cycles should have the option to adjust the unused portion against the next month’s recharge, effectively preventing repeated payment for unused capacity.

Transfer of unused data to others

The AAP leader proposed unused data should be treated as the consumer’s digital property, allowing transfers to friends and relatives, much like money transfers.

Step toward a truly Digital India

Chadha concluded that as India advances toward a “Digital India,” access to digital services should not be contingent on disappearing data. “If you’ve paid for it, it should remain yours to use,” he said, underscoring the need for consumer-friendly telecom policies.