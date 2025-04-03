Raghav Chadha proposes withholding Starlink approval to counter US tariffs, Scindia responds AAP MP Raghav Chadha urged the Indian government to withhold regulatory approvals for Elon Musk’s Starlink as leverage against U.S. tariffs on Indian exports. He also raised security concerns, citing a case where traffickers allegedly used Starlink devices and the company's reluctance to share data.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday criticised the United States for imposing a 26 per cent tariff on Indian exports and proposed leveraging the approval of billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet services in India as a countermeasure. Raising the issue during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Chadha suggested that the Indian government withhold regulatory clearances for Starlink, using it as a strategic tool to renegotiate the tariffs imposed by the US. He emphasised the need for India to adopt a firm stance in trade negotiations to protect its economic interests. "Should we not withhold the requisite approvals for Elon Musk's Starlink, who is the visible part of the US administration, and use that as a bargaining chip to renegotiate the Trump tariffs?" Chadha asked.

Highlighting security concerns, Chadha referenced a significant drug seizure in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where traffickers reportedly utilised Starlink devices for navigation. He questioned Starlink's reluctance to share data with Indian authorities citing data privacy laws, and enquired about the government's strategy to address such resistance.

Govt committed to providing advanced tech with security: Scindia

In response, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasised that the government is committed to providing advanced technology to Indian consumers while maintaining strict security protocols. Scindia noted that the government had already granted satellite technology licences to two Indian firms, Reliance and Bharti Airtel, both of which recently entered agreements with SpaceX to bring Starlink services to India, pending regulatory approval. He assured that any decision regarding Starlink's operations would prioritise national security and consumer interests.

Scindia further detailed India's stringent security protocols for satellite communication providers, requiring them to establish earth station gateways and operational control centres within the country, ensuring that all traffic for Indian customers is routed through domestic infrastructure. He also highlighted India's status as the world's most affordable telecom market, with data costs at just 11 cents per GB compared to the global average of USD 2.59, making it an attractive destination for global tech investments.

(With inputs from PTI)