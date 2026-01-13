Raghav Chadha hails Centre's decision to scrap 10-minute delivery, assures gig workers of safety and dignity E-commerce platforms such as Blinkit have been directed to drop claims of 10-minute deliveries after Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked them to prioritise the safety of delivery partners.

New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday welcomed the Centre's order to quick e-commerce apps such as Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and others to scrap the 10-minute delivery option, calling it a milestone step in ensuring safety and security, besides improving the working conditions of all gig workers in the country.

In a video message on X, the Rajya Sabha member said, "After the Centre's intervention, Blinkit and other quick e-commerce apps have removed the 10-minute delivery. Credit goes to people who raised their voice in this connection, raising concern for the gig workers."

"I congratulate the Centre for its intervention and for abolishing the 10-minute delivery. This option is a cruelty which is very real. Whether it is printed on the rider's uniform or on their carry bags or timer on a customer's app carries grave danger to the rider," he added.

Chadha said the quick delivery option not only carries a physical and mental toll on the gig workers, but it also leads them to drive rashly, putting their lives and all the people moving on the roads at risk.

"I have met several delivery workers in the past days and found out that most of them are overworked, underpaid and bearing the pressure of this unrealistic 10-minute delivery promise with utmost difficulty," he added.

We don't support exploitation of gig workers: Raghav Chadha

"Central government and all of us MPs are pro-industrialisation, pro-employment and pro-start-up up but we never supported exploitation. Which is why, the whole point of this movement was not to hurt any company but to improve the lives and working conditions of gig workers," he said.

"The central government's decision will not only ensure their safety and security but also prove to be a milestone in improving their working conditions and dignity.

"I want to assure all the gig workers that they are not alone in this movement, and we are all with them in this," he added.

Centre's big move on 10-minute delivery

E-commerce platforms such as Blinkit have been directed to drop claims of 10-minute deliveries after Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked them to prioritise the safety of delivery partners.

The minister met representatives of several aggregators, including Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, and Zepto, to discuss concerns related to delivery timelines. Following the meeting, Blinkit revised its tagline from "10,000-plus products delivered in 10 minutes" to "30,000 plus products delivered at your doorstep," sources said.

The 10-minute delivery promise has sparked widespread public debate, with critics arguing that such timelines put delivery partners at risk.

Also read: Blinkit drops '10-minute-delivery' branding after govt steps in; Zepto, Swiggy, Zomato to follow