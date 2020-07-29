Wednesday, July 29, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Rafale lands in India: Reactions pour in

Rafale lands in India: Reactions pour in

The first five of a batch of French Rafale fighter jets touched down at Haryana's Ambala on Wednesday after covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km to join the Indian Air Force fleet.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 29, 2020 16:17 IST
Rafale lands in India: Reactions pour in
Image Source : INDIA TV

Rafale lands in India: Reactions pour in

The first five of a batch of French Rafale fighter jets touched down at Haryana's Ambala on Wednesday after covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km to join the Indian Air Force fleet. The Rafale contingent established contact with Indian Navy warship INS Kolkata in the Western Arabian Sea soon after taking off from the United Arab Emirates. 

Chief of Air Staff RKS Bhadauria was present at the Ambala airbase to receive the Rafale jets, India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in over two decades. Earlier in September 2016, a Rs 59,000-crore deal was signed for 36 Rafale jets from French aerospace major Dassault Aviation.

REACTIONS:

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X