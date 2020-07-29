Image Source : INDIA TV Rafale lands in India: Reactions pour in

The first five of a batch of French Rafale fighter jets touched down at Haryana's Ambala on Wednesday after covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km to join the Indian Air Force fleet. The Rafale contingent established contact with Indian Navy warship INS Kolkata in the Western Arabian Sea soon after taking off from the United Arab Emirates.

Chief of Air Staff RKS Bhadauria was present at the Ambala airbase to receive the Rafale jets, India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in over two decades. Earlier in September 2016, a Rs 59,000-crore deal was signed for 36 Rafale jets from French aerospace major Dassault Aviation.

REACTIONS:

I would like to add, if it is anyone who should be worried about or critical about this new capability of the Indian Air Force, it should be those who want to threaten our territorial integrity. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 29, 2020

Welcome the first batch of Rafale aircrafts. #RafaleInIndia will strengthen our armed forces and our defence preparedness will get an edge with these nuclear-capable fighter jets. This was made possible owing to the vision & unrelenting efforts of our PM @narendramodi ji. pic.twitter.com/ZOjctZs6r3 — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) July 29, 2020

Touch down it is #RafaleInIndia congratulations @IAF_MCC on the new acquisition .... more power to us 😊 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 29, 2020

Touch down, Moment of pride!



Twin Jet combat aircraft, equipped with deadly weapons, #RafaleJets land in India!#ThankYou PM Sri @narendramodi Ji for making it happen.



Thank You @RahulGandhi for making this moment as an exciting national celebration!#RafaleInIndia pic.twitter.com/pVQZPSjvca — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) July 29, 2020

Late Shri Manohar Parikar was instrumental behind Rafale. He will be the most happiest person in Heaven today.#ThankYouPmModiForRafale & Defence Minister Sri @rajnathsingh Ji #RafaleInIndiapic.twitter.com/eNt1XSLc8F — Dr K Laxman (@drlaxmanbjp) July 29, 2020

Goosebumps. Proud to be an Indian. How's the josh? Jai Hind 🇮🇳#RafaleInIndia pic.twitter.com/4197eRN4c6 — Kashyap Kadagattur 🇮🇳 (@iamkash_kr) July 29, 2020

No matter how hard the Congress tried to destroy this dream, the wishes of millions of Indians saw it through.

Jai Hind!#RafaleInIndia — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) July 29, 2020

