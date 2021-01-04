Image Source : INDIA TV VIDEO GRAB UP: Miscreants try to burn alive Muslim family that converted to Hinduism recently

The house of a family in Rae Bareli that embraced Hinduism recently was burnt down by unidentified miscreants last week. According to reports available, Mohammad Anwar had converted to Hinduism three months ago. Subsequently, he changed his name to Dev Prakash Patel. He also changed the names of his children to Devnath, Deendayal and Durga Devi.

According to Dev Prakash, he was sleeping inside his house along with his children on Saturday afternoon when some men gathered outside his house and locked them inside. The men allegedly set his house on fire and tried to burn him and his family members alive.

Narrating the ordeal, Dev Prakash said that when he sensed that something was fishy, he tried to escape but soon realised that the door was locked. Dev Prakash somehow then raised an alarm and managed to escape with the children.

According to Dev Prakash, he wanted to build a temple near his house. However, some in the village tried to foil his bid to construct a temple.

The victim said that he is receiving threats ever since he converted to Hinduism. He has now demanded police security from the administration and urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to help his family.

Dev Prakash said that he has filed a police complaint. Police said that three persons have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

Latest India News