Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rae Bareli is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The state has 80 parliamentary seats. The Rae Bareli seat comprises five Assembly segments including Bachhrawan, Harchandpur, Rae Bareli, Sareni and Unchahar. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the main parties in the constituency. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi won the Rae Bareli seat five times in a row in 2004, 2006 (bypoll), 2009, 2014 and 2019.

Rae Bareli Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 17,02,248 voters in the Rae Bareli constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 8,96,132 voters were male and 8,06,066 were female voters. 50 voters belonged to the third gender. 3,235 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Rae Bareli in 2019 was 4,346 (4,154 were men and 192 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Rae Bareli constituency was 15,94,954. Out of this, 8,57,875 voters were male and 7,37,017 were female voters. 62 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 12 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Rae Bareli in 2014 was 1,363 (920 were men and 443 were women).

Rae Bareli 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi won the seat for the fifth time (including a bypoll) in a row with a margin of 1,67,178 votes. She was polled 5,34,918 votes with a vote share of 55.78%. She defeated BJP leader Dinesh Pratap Singh who got 3,67,740 votes (38.35%). The total number of valid votes polled was 9,58,556.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi won the seat for the fourth time including a bypoll. She was polled 5,26,434 votes with a vote share of 63.80%. BJP candidate Ajay Agrawal got 1,73,721 votes (21.05%) and was the runner-up. Gandhi defeated Agrawal by a margin of 3,52,713 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 8,25,136. BSP candidate Pravesh Singh came third with 63,633 votes (7.71%) and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Archana Srivastava was in the fourth position with 10,383 votes (1.26%).

Rae Bareli Past Winners

Sonia Gandhi (Congress): 2009

Sonia Gandhi (Congress): 2006 bypoll

Sonia Gandhi (Congress): 2004

Captain Satish Sharma (Congress): 1999

Ashok Singh (BJP): 1998

Ashok Singh (BJP): 1996

Sheila Kaul (Congress): 1991

Sheila Kaul (Congress): 1989

Arun Kumar Nehru (Congress): 1984

Arun Kumar Nehru (Congress): 1980 bypoll

Indira Gandhi (Congress): 1980

Raj Narain (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 10,252 voters (1.07%) opted for NOTA in the Rae Bareli constituency. In 2014, 5,409 voters (0.66%) opted for NOTA in the Rae Bareli constituency.

Rae Bareli Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 9,58,556 or 56.31%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 8,25,136 or 51.74%.

Rae Bareli Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on May 6 in the Rae Bareli constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 30 in Rae Bareli.

Rae Bareli Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,883 polling stations in the Rae Bareli constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,659 polling stations in the Rae Bareli constituency.