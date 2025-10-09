Radicalism has no space in democratic societies: PM Modi urges British counterpart to act against Khalistanis PM Modi and Starmer also discussed the situation in West Asia and the war in Ukraine.

The issue of Khalistani extremism was discussed in detail during a meeting held today between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Thursday. PM Modi emphasised that radicalism and violent extremism have no place in democratic societies.

The British Prime Minister, accompanied by a delegation of 125 of the UK's most prominent business leaders, entrepreneurs, and educationists, is visiting India. It is his first visit to India.

"The Khalistani extremist issue was discussed during a meeting held today between PM Modi and PM Starmer. PM emphasised that radicalism and violent extremism have no space in democratic societies & should not be allowed to use or abuse the freedoms provided by societies, and there was a need to move against them in the legal framework available on both sides," Misri said.

Misri further said that India has received support from the UK to gain a place as a permanent member on the reformed UN Security Council. "We welcome and appreciate it," he added.

He noted that the landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two nations will support India's vision of a Viksit Bharat and generate employment opportunities for the youth.

PM Modi said that India and the UK are "natural partners" and their growing ties stand as an important pillar of global stability and economic progress at a time the world is witnessing uncertainty. PM Modi made the remarks after his wide-ranging talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"India and the UK are natural partners. Our relationship is built on the shared values of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law. In today's time of global uncertainty, our growing partnership stands as an important pillar of global stability and economic progress," he said.

The two leaders also shared views on the Indo-Pacific, peace and stability in West Asia, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. "On the issues of the Ukraine conflict and Gaza, India supports all efforts to restore peace through dialogue and diplomacy. We are fully committed to enhancing maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region," PM Modi said.

