Radhika Yadav murder: Tennis player shot dead by father in the kitchen on mother's birthday Police said that at the time of the murder, only Radhika, her mother, and father were present on the first floor of the house. Manju, who was unwell and resting due to fever, was unaware of what had transpired.

Gurugram:

Former tennis player Radhika Yadav was allegedly shot dead by her father at the family's double-storey home in Gugram. Deepak Yadav, 49, confessed to killing his daughter and was arrested, police said.

Police seized a .32 bore licensed revolver, which Deepak Yadav, originally a native of Wazirabad village, allegedly used in the murder.

The 25-year-old state-level player lived in Sector 57 of Sushant Lok-II with her father, her mother, and her brother.

Why did Deepak Yadav kill her daughter?

Deepak Yadav confessed that he shot at Radhika because he was often taunted for living off her income.

Police, however, in an official statement, claimed that a tennis academy Radhika ran was the bone of contention between the father and the daughter.

"Radhika used to run a tennis academy, and her father was not happy with it. In a fight over the academy," Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Singh said.

Incident happened when Radhika was in kitchen

The incident took place around 2 pm Thursday when Radhika Yadav was on the first floor, cooking food in the kitchen.

Deepak Yadav fired at least five gunshots, three of which hit Radhika in the back, and killed her on the spot.

Her mother, who was on the ground floor, rushed upstairs after hearing the gunshots, which, she said, sounded like a pressure cooker blast. Police rushed Radhika to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

On the complaint of Radhika's uncle, an FIR was registered at Sector 56 Police Station, and Deepak Yadav was arrested.

Radhika was killed by her father on mother’s birthday

It was shocking to understand that the same day Radhika Yadav was murdered by her father Deepak Yadav, July 10 was also her mother Manju Yadav’s birthday. That morning, Radhika had gone into the kitchen to prepare something special for her mother when Deepak shot her three times from her back.

Police said that at the time of the murder, only Radhika, her mother, and father were present on the first floor of the house. Manju, who was unwell and resting due to fever, was unaware of what had transpired.

Police said the revolver was found on the drawing room table with five empty shells and one live cartridge inside.

Moreover, the Gurugram police confirmed that Deepak Yadav confessed to the crime during an on-spot interrogation.

