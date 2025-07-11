Radhika Yadav murder: From tennis academy to social media, father's changing statements raise questions Deepak, who was arrested on Thursday after allegedly shooting his 25-year-old daughter at their double-storey residence in Gurugram’s upscale Sushant Lok-II, has alternately blamed social media and her tennis academy as reasons behind the crime.

New Delhi:

As the investigation into the shocking murder of former state-level tennis player Radhika Yadav continues, new developments have emerged suggesting that her father, Deepak Yadav, is offering conflicting motives during police interrogation.

Told police he was upset over her academy

According to the FIR, Deepak told police that he was angry with Radhika for opening a tennis academy. He claimed to have repeatedly asked her to shut it down, but she refused. The accused also said he faced taunts from people who accused him of living off his daughter’s earnings, a sentiment that allegedly triggered deep resentment.

Didn’t like her making reels, say sources

However, sources close to the family reveal another dimension: Radhika aspired to become a social media influencer and had been meeting with prominent influencers. Her father reportedly disapproved of her making short-form videos (reels), which may have further strained their relationship.

The police are currently investigating the case from all possible angles, especially since Deepak’s statements have been inconsistent.

No signs of tension, say those who knew family

A person who used to play tennis with Radhika said that Deepak would often accompany her to the academy, and no signs of visible tension were ever observed between the two. The apparent closeness between father and daughter has added to the mystery, prompting investigators to scrutinize every aspect of their relationship to uncover the real motive.

Crime scene and arrest

The incident occurred at the family’s home in Sector 57 of Sushant Lok-II, where Radhika lived with her father, mother, and brother. After the shooting, police seized a .32 bore licensed revolver, believed to be the murder weapon. Deepak, a 49-year-old native of Wazirabad village, confessed to the crime, police said.

The killing of the young athlete, who once represented the state, has left the local community stunned, and the investigation is ongoing to determine what truly led a father to commit such a tragic act.