Radhika Yadav murder: Ex-tennis player's music video surfaces amid father's differing claims on motive Focus has shifted to a music video Radhika recently filmed, featuring actor-singer Inaam-ul-Haq as her co-star. This has opened a new angle in the case and speculation that the two may have shared a personal relationship, which some believe could be linked to the events leading to her death.

Gurugram:

Amid the outcry over the murder of 25-year-old athlete Radhika Yadav's murder by her own father in Gururgram's Sector-57, facts are coming to light about the possible motive behind Deepak Yadav shooting dead his daughter. During questioning, Deepak claimed to have taken the extreme step out of taunts from society over his daughter's earnings and his living off it. Radhika, a former national-level tennis player, ran her own academy in the city after she left the sport two years ago following a shoulder injury.

While the police investigation is ongoing, two primary theories have emerged, one suggesting that Radhika was shot by her father, reportedly distressed by social pressure and taunts, and the other pointing toward a possible romantic relationship. Her father initially claimed that he was against shi daughter's social media activities.

Radhika's music video surfaces

Attention has turned to a video album Radhika recently shot, in which actor Inaam-ul-Haq appeared alongside her. Some suspect that the two may have been involved in a relationship, possibly contributing to the circumstances of her death. However, Inaam-ul-Haq’s manager, Kalpana Arya, has categorically denied any such link. With many suggesting that the music video may have sparked tensions within the family, police said they are examining all possible angles in the case.

Speaking to India TV, Arya clarified that the music video in question was filmed last summer and that the interaction between Radhika and Inaam was minimal. “They only exchanged a brief hello. If there’s something below zero, that’s how false these rumours are. Inaam is not the kind of person to be involved in such things. He stays far away from anything like this,” she said.

On being asked whether Radhika’s father had shown any signs of disapproval during the shoot, Arya said there was no indication of discomfort or opposition. "Radhika came to the shoot willingly and seemed happy. Her body language didn’t raise any red flags," she added.

Radhika's father resented her income, taunts from people

According to investigators, Deepak has confessed to shooting her, allegedly due to repeated taunts about depending on her income. Police said the central issue between father and daughter was the tennis academy Radhika managed.

"Her father was not happy with it," Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Singh said. He has revealed that he objected to his daughter running the tennis academy, and there had been frequent arguments over it.”

The spokesperson added that Deepak had asked Radhika multiple times to shut down the academy, but she refused. Frustrated and angry, he allegedly shot her three times. Police further stated that Deepak considered himself financially stable due to rental income and saw no need for his daughter to be running a business of her own.

On Friday, a court in Gurugram remanded Deepak to one day's police custody. Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, a police official confirmed that they had sought a two-day remand for further interrogation.