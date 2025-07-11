Radhika Yadav died of four gunshot wounds in chest: Autopsy contradicts father, police's shot from back claim Radhika Yadav was shot dead by her father in Gurugram amid tensions at home over her earning through a tennis academy she ran.

Gurugram:

Tennis player Radhika Yadav (25), who was allegedly shot dead by her father at their Gurugram home, sustained four bullet injuries, according to the autopsy report cited by media outlets. This detai contradicts the Gurugram Police’s FIR, which stated that she was shot three times in the back while cooking for her ailing mother in the kitchen.

The discrepancy between the FIR and the postmortem report has now become a focal point in the investigation. Even the accused father, Deepak Yadav, claimed he fired five rounds at his daughter from the back, and three of them hit her while she was in the kitchen on Thursday.

Post-mortem report contradicts police version

The autopsy findings have revealed that all gunshot wounds were on the front of her body.

The 25-year-old was killed on Thursday at the family’s double-storey residence in the upscale Sushant Lok area of Gurugram. Her father, Deepak Yadav, 49, later confessed to the crime and was taken into custody.

What Radhika's father told police

According to investigators, Deepak told police he shot Radhika following repeated tensions at home. He claimed that he was often taunted for depending on his daughter's income. Police believe the main point of friction between them was the tennis academy Radhika operated.

“Her father was not happy with it," Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Singh said. Deepak disclosed that he had asked his daughter to shut down the academy multiple times, but she refused. In a fit of anger, he shot her, he added.

Police said Deepak considered himself financially secure due to income from rental properties and believed there was no need for Radhika to run her own business. Initial reports stated that Deepak fired five rounds, three of which struck Radhika in the back, killing her instantly.

However, the autopsy suggesting four bullet wounds to the front of the body has cast doubt over the initial narrative and may prompt a closer look at how the events unfolded.

Radhika Yadav was a former national-level tennis player who had participated in tournaments earlier this year in Indore and Kuala Lumpur, though only in the qualifying rounds. She was ranked 1999 in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) standings. Domestically, she had reached a career-high All India Tennis Association (AITA) Under-18 ranking of 75 and held a women’s singles ranking of 35.