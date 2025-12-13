R Sreelekha, IPS-turned politician, wins Sasthamangalam ward in Thiruvananthapuram; all about her Kerala witnessed local body polls across 17,337 wards under 941 grama panchayats, 3,240 wards spread across 87 municipalities, and 421 wards belonging to six municipal corporations in two phases across all 14 districts.

Thiruvananthapuram:

R Sreelekha, first woman to become an IPS officer in Kerala, on Saturday won state local body election from Ward 41 of Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation. She contested election on BJP ticket and defeated CPI-M candidate Amrita R by 708 votes. The 1987-batch Kerala cadre officer contested from Thiruvananthapuram’s Sasthamangalam ward.

She served as Kerala DGP and is currently the state vice president of the saffron party.

About R Sreelekha

A native of Thiruvananthapuram, Sreelekha started her professional journey as a lecturer at Shree Vidyadhiraja College. She later joined the Reserve Bank of India in Mumbai as a Grade B Officer. In 1987, at the age of 26, she made history by becoming Kerala’s first woman officer in the Indian Police Service (IPS).

During a distinguished career spanning 33 years, she held key positions including District Superintendent of Police in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, and Thrissur. She also served the Central Bureau of Investigation, where she worked as Superintendent of Police and later as Deputy Inspector General.

Kerala local body election 2025

Kerala witnessed local body polls across 17,337 wards under 941 grama panchayats, 3,240 wards spread across 87 municipalities, and 421 wards belonging to six municipal corporations in two phases across all 14 districts.

The first phase voting took place on December 9 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, and Ernakulam, followed by voting on December 11 in Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod.