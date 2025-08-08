Quit India Movement: Why did Mahatma Gandhi give 'Do or Die' call and how did it shape India's freedom? Quit India Movement: Mahatma Gandhi's call for "Do or Die" (often translated as "Karo Ya Maro" in Hindi) was a powerful statement of resolve, urging Indians to commit to achieving independence or sacrificing themselves in the struggle.

The Quit India Movement, launched on August 8, 1942, was a crucial moment in India's struggle for independence. Led by Mahatma Gandhi, the mass movement called for the immediate end of British rule in India. Also known as the Bharat Chhodo Andolan, this movement was a direct response to the failure of the Cripps Mission to address India's demand for self-governance.

The Quit India Movement was a widespread movement, involving millions of Indians from all walks of life, including students, peasants, and workers. Unlike other peaceful protests, this movement involved a more direct and assertive approach, demanding complete British withdrawal.

It is interesting to note that the Quit India Movement significantly weakened British rule, demonstrating the widespread desire for independence and paving the way for India's eventual freedom.

This movement is considered a turning point in India's freedom struggle, demonstrating the unity and determination of the Indian people.

Why did Mahatma Gandhi give 'Do or Die' call?

The "Do or Die" call by Mahatma Gandhi during the Quit India Movement in 1942 was a direct response to the British government's failure to address India's demands for independence and their continued involvement in World War II.

The "Do or Die" slogan encapsulated the resolve of the Indian people to either achieve freedom or perish in the attempt. This movement significantly accelerated the Indian independence process and intensified international pressure on Britain to relinquish control.

How did Quit India Movement shape India's freedom?

The Quit India Movement intensified the pressure on the British, showcased Indian unity and resolve, and ultimately accelerated the process of decolonisation. This movement united Indians from various regions, religions, and social classes in a common cause, fostering a sense of national identity and collective purpose.

The movement reflected that the desire for freedom was not limited to a specific group or region but was a widespread aspiration across the country.